FAA Awards $845 Million in Latest Round of Airport Improvement Grants

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded more than $845 million in grants for projects that will increase safety and accessibility, expand capacity, and mitigate environmental impacts at airports across the United States. The funding from the fourth round of FY 2021 Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grants will pay for projects at 388 airports in 49 states plus the District of Columbia.

“We don’t want to just build our airports back to the way things were before the pandemic. We want our airports to be better than ever–accessible to all, delivering maximum benefit to their communities, and helping directly and indirectly create jobs for millions of Americans,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The latest AIP grants include $22.4 million to support the safety enhancement program at Tuscon International Airport, $8.5 for terminal expansion at Glacier Park International Airport, and further funding to create and support cargo facilities at more airports across the country.

All of the recently announced projects will not have to pay the usual local match thanks to nearly $100 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The Airport Improvement Program receives approximately $3.2 billion in funding each year. The FAA plans to award more than 1,500 grants in 2021.

See the complete listing of grants at the FAA

