FAA Refers More Unruly Passenger Cases to the FBI

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has referred 22 more unruly passenger cases to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for criminal prosecution review. The additional cases during the second quarter bring the total to 39 for 2023.

“Unruly behavior poses serious safety concerns for passengers and crew alike, which is why we are addressing this issue aggressively,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “If you act out on an airplane, you can face criminal prosecution and fines up to $37,000 per violation.”

The new referrals include the following incidents:

April 2023: Yelled, cursed, threw objects at passengers and had to be restrained in cuffs.

April 2023: Exhibited erratic behavior, threat of physical assault and refused to remain seated.

March 2023: Physical assault and approached the cockpit as if they were going to enter.

March 2023: Smoked in the aircraft lavatory.

March 2023: Exhibited erratic behavior and had to be restrained in cuffs.

Feb. 2023: Physically assaulted another and vaped during flight.

Feb. 2023: Passenger attempted to breach the cockpit.

Jan. 2023: Sexual misconduct directed toward flight attendants.

Jan. 2023: Assaulted a flight attendant.

Jan. 2023: Refused to remain seated, exhibited disruptive and erratic behavior.

Jan. 2023: Physically assaulted another passenger.

Jan. 2023: Sexually assaulted a female passenger.

Jan. 2023: Sexually assaulted a female passenger.

Nov. 2022: Assaulted another passenger.

Oct. 2022: Airdropped a bomb threat to other passengers.

July 2022: First of two passengers that caused a disturbance and physically assaulted another passenger.

July 2022: Second of two passengers that caused a disturbance and physically assaulted another passenger.

July 2022: Physically assaulted another passenger.

July 2022: Sexually/physically assaulted an unaccompanied minor.

June 2022: Physically assaulted another passenger and consumed their own alcohol on board the aircraft.

Jan. 2022: Physically assaulted another passenger and damaged personal effects.

Dec. 2021: Made terroristic threats, assaulted a flight attendant and smoked on the aircraft.

The FAA has referred more than 270 of the most serious cases to the FBI since late 2021 under a partnership aimed at ensuring unruly airline passengers face criminal prosecution when warranted.

The rate of unruly passenger incidents recorded by the FAA has dropped by over 80 percent since record-highs in early 2021 but unacceptable behavior continues to occur.

The FAA pursues legal enforcement action against any passenger who assaults, threatens, intimidates, or interferes with airline crewmembers, and can propose civil penalties up to $37,000 per violation.

