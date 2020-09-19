FAA Seeks Information from Drone Operators for National Survey

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a request for information from operators of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) to support its analysis of current and future UAS activity. Data obtained from the survey will be used to develop national forecasts of UAS activity.

The FAA Reauthorizations Act of 2018 explicitly charges the FAA with developing a plan to implement a UAS traffic management (UTM) services. The development of this congressionally mandated plan requires an estimation of current activity by UAS operators and projecting this behavior into the future as economic, technology, and regulatory condition change. Given the lack of available data on the flight behavior of UAS operators, the FAA proposes a survey of UAS operators who have registered with the FAA under Section 349 or Part 107.

The survey consists of a voluntary questionnaire administered online. Registrants within the FAA’s UAS registry under Part 107 and Section 349 are invited to complete the online questionnaire via email. The email contains a personalized link to the questionnaire hosted by Survey Monkey. The questionnaire contains six questions on general flight behavior, four questions about the number and types of UAS operated, six questions for respondents who identity as commercial operators, and seven questions for respondents who identify as operating for public safety agencies.

Including a social-media preference and self-identifying questions, the questionnaire contains a total of 25 questions. However, the majority of respondents will only answer the first 12 questions.

Summary data from the proposed survey will be included in the Aviation Forecast published annually by the FAA.

Submissions should be sent by October 12 2020.

See full details at the Federal Register

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)