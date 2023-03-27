56 F
FAA Without Confirmed Administrator as Phil Washington Withdraws

By Kylie Bielby
President Biden’s pick for Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, Phil Washington, has withdrawn his nomination to serve following concerns about his aviation experience, primarily from Republican Senators and Representatives.

Following Washington’s withdrawal, Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said the President’s nominee had “lacked the aviation experience necessary to run the FAA” and called for the Biden-Harris administration to quickly name someone to head the FAA “who has an extensive aviation background, can earn widespread bipartisan support in the Senate, and will keep the flying public safe.”

Washington is the current CEO of Denver International Airport, the world’s third busiest airport, and has been applauded for his work in transforming Denver’s transit system over the last few decades as leader of the Denver Regional Transportation District.

“The FAA needs a confirmed Administrator, and Phil Washington’s transportation and military experience made him an excellent nominee,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted yesterday. “The partisan attacks and procedural obstruction he has faced are undeserved, but I respect his decision to withdraw and am grateful for his service.”

Kylie Bielby
Kylie Bielby has more than 20 years' experience in reporting and editing a wide range of security topics, covering geopolitical and policy analysis to international and country-specific trends and events. Before joining GTSC's Homeland Security Today staff, she was an editor and contributor for Jane's, and a columnist and managing editor for security and counter-terror publications.

