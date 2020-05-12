Face Coverings Required for All Travelers and Workers at Seattle Sea Ports and Airports

The Port of Seattle has announced that it will require all passengers, visitors, and workers, including Port employees, in the public areas of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to wear cloth face coverings starting on May 18.

“Airport workers keep our region’s supply chain moving and support safe essential travel,” said Port of Seattle Executive Director Steve Metruck. “I am deeply grateful for the dedication they bring to their work. Many Port employees and partners and members of the public already wear cloth face coverings. This policy makes clear our commitment to public health, safety, and wellbeing.”

The safety and security of employees and passengers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is the top priority for the Port and its partners. As part of its response to the global coronavirus pandemic, the Port began providing cloth face coverings to staff working in public facing roles on April 17 and encouraged employees to follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance to wear cloth face coverings in situations where it is difficult to maintain physical distancing. Many partners across Port facilities already recommend or require face coverings for employees and passengers as an added safety measure — this includes airlines, retail and dining tenants, and government agencies including Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and CDC, and Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The requirement will not apply to certain groups, such as those who cannot medically tolerate facial coverings and very young children.

On Tuesday, May 12, Port Commissioners will be briefed on the work underway to design and implement additional protocols at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to protect the community, airport passengers, tenants and employees as the Port prepares for future phases in the state and nation’s re-opening.

