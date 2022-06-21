84.2 F
Federal Air Marshal Union Sues TSA for Violating Constitutional Rights

By Homeland Security Today

The head of the Federal Air Marshal Service’s Philadelphia office is tampering with performance reviews, pressuring workers to put off necessary medical care, and opening fraudulent investigations in an illegal attempt to harass and suppress his unionized workforce, the Air Marshal Association alleged on June 8.

The complaint details how Supervisory Air Marshal in Charge Richard Altomare, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the Department of Homeland Security conspired to harass unionized employees and crush workers’ speech rights.

“The Philadelphia field office is in crisis, and workers there have endured a series of failing managers who are devoid of experience and leadership skills,” said Air Marshal Association President John Casaretti.

Read the full story at Globe Newswire

