Five Handguns Caught at Baltimore/Washington Checkpoints in June

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers caught five handguns at the security checkpoints at Baltimore /Washington International-Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) during June, bringing the total for the year to 12. This is just one less than the whole of 2020.

In each instance, the guns were detected inside a carry-on bag by the TSA officer who was staffing the checkpoint X-ray monitor. The bags were then pulled aside and inspected by Maryland Transportation Authority Police. The police confiscated the weapons and detained the individuals for questioning before arresting or citing them on weapons charges. In addition to criminal charges, each individual faces a stiff federal financial penalty.

The guns that were detected by TSA at BWI in June were:

On June 6, a Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, man was in possession of a .22 caliber handgun loaded with five bullets. The individual was arrested.

On June 7, a Forest Hill, Maryland, man was in possession of a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets. The individual was arrested.

On June 16, a Nags Head, North Carolina, man was in possession of a .40 caliber handgun loaded with 10 bullets. The individual was arrested.

On June 25, a Baltimore, Maryland, man was in possession of a .22 caliber handgun loaded with five bullets. The individual was arrested.

On June 30, a Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, woman was in possession of a .40 caliber handgun. The individual was cited.

