Former FAA Employee Pleads Guilty to Interfering With Air Traffic Control Operations

On September 24, 2020, in the U.S. District Court of Hawaii, Joelyn Decosta pleaded guilty to interfering with a communication system operated and controlled by the United States and intended to be used for military and civil defense. 

Specifically, she disabled communications between air traffic controllers and aircraft around Honolulu, placing passengers, crew members, and aircraft at risk. At the time of the incident, Decosta was an FAA airway transportation specialist. 

Pursuant to her plea agreement, she resigned from the Agency.

