Four U.S. Airports Receive ACI Quality Awards for Hygiene

Airports Council International (ACI) World in partnership with Amadeus has celebrated the winners of this year’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) awards which highlight the world’s best airports as judged by their customers.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has had a dramatic impact on global passenger traffic in 2020, it has also affected the expectations customers have for the airport experience. In response, ACI has ensured the ASQ program has evolved with these changing times along with airports that have adapted to better serve our customers.

ACI has introduced a new award – ‘Best Hygiene Measures by Region’ – based on hygiene related questions added to the survey questionnaire. This provides airports with a reliable method of gauging customer response to new health measures and recognizes airports’ success in responding to the intense focus on hygiene.

In the North America region, U.S. airports Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International, San Antonio International and Tampa International were all given a Best Hygiene Measures by Region award, along with Canada’s Toronto Pearson and Victoria International airports.

Airports across the rest of the world also received the best hygiene award with Spain, India and Indonesia featuring highly:

Africa

Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport – Port Louis, Mauritius

Asia-Pacific

Beijing Daxing International Airport – Beijing, China

Chandigarh Airport – Chandigarh, India

Depati Amir Airport – Pangkal Pinang, Indonesia

Husein Sastranegara Airport – Bandung, Indonesia

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport – Kolkata, India

Pune Airport – Pune, India

Soekarno-Hatta International Airport – Jakarta, Indonesia

Europe

Aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche – Alicante, Spain

Aeropuerto de Federico García Lorca Granada-Jaén – Granada, Spain

Aeropuerto de Menorca – Menorca, Spain

Aeropuerto de Pamplona – Pamplona, Spain

Aeropuerto Internacional Región de Murcia – Murcia, Spain

Aeropuerto Seve Ballesteros-Santander – Santander, Spain

Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport – Belgrade, Republic of Serbia

Faro Airport – Faro, Portugal

Helsinki-Vantaa Airport – Helsinki, Finland

João Paulo II Airport – Ponta Delgada, Portugal

Keflavik International Airport – Keflavik, Iceland

Madeira Airport – Madeira, Portugal

Porto Airport – Porto, Portugal

Skopje International Airport – Skopje, North Macedonia

Tallinn Airport – Tallinn, Estonia

Latin America-Caribbean

Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport – Liberia, Costa Rica

Punta Cana International Airport – Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Middle East

King Khalid International Airport – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Salalah Airport – Salalah, Oman

