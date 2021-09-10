61 F
Four U.S. Airports Receive ACI Quality Awards for Hygiene

ACI has introduced a new award – ‘Best Hygiene Measures by Region’ – providing airports with a reliable method of gauging customer response to new health measures.

By Kylie Bielby
(Tampa International Airport)

Airports Council International (ACI) World in partnership with Amadeus has celebrated the winners of this year’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) awards which highlight the world’s best airports as judged by their customers.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has had a dramatic impact on global passenger traffic in 2020, it has also affected the expectations customers have for the airport experience. In response, ACI has ensured the ASQ program has evolved with these changing times along with airports that have adapted to better serve our customers.

ACI has introduced a new award – ‘Best Hygiene Measures by Region’ – based on hygiene related questions added to the survey questionnaire. This provides airports with a reliable method of gauging customer response to new health measures and recognizes airports’ success in responding to the intense focus on hygiene.

In the North America region, U.S. airports Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International, San Antonio International and Tampa International were all given a Best Hygiene Measures by Region award, along with Canada’s Toronto Pearson and Victoria International airports.

Airports across the rest of the world also received the best hygiene award with Spain, India and Indonesia featuring highly:

Africa

  • Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport – Port Louis, Mauritius

Asia-Pacific

  • Beijing Daxing International Airport – Beijing, China
  • Chandigarh Airport – Chandigarh, India
  • Depati Amir Airport – Pangkal Pinang, Indonesia
  • Husein Sastranegara Airport – Bandung, Indonesia
  • Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport – Kolkata, India
  • Pune Airport – Pune, India
  • Soekarno-Hatta International Airport – Jakarta, Indonesia

Europe

  • Aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche – Alicante, Spain
  • Aeropuerto de Federico García Lorca Granada-Jaén – Granada, Spain
  • Aeropuerto de Menorca – Menorca, Spain
  • Aeropuerto de Pamplona – Pamplona, Spain
  • Aeropuerto Internacional Región de Murcia – Murcia, Spain
  • Aeropuerto Seve Ballesteros-Santander – Santander, Spain
  • Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport – Belgrade, Republic of Serbia
  • Faro Airport – Faro, Portugal
  • Helsinki-Vantaa Airport – Helsinki, Finland
  • João Paulo II Airport – Ponta Delgada, Portugal
  • Keflavik International Airport – Keflavik, Iceland
  • Madeira Airport – Madeira, Portugal
  • Porto Airport – Porto, Portugal
  • Skopje International Airport – Skopje, North Macedonia
  • Tallinn Airport – Tallinn, Estonia

Latin America-Caribbean

  • Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport – Liberia, Costa Rica
  • Punta Cana International Airport – Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Middle East

  • King Khalid International Airport – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
  • Salalah Airport – Salalah, Oman

Kylie Bielby
Kylie Bielby has more than 20 years' experience in reporting and editing a wide range of security topics, covering geopolitical and policy analysis to international and country-specific trends and events. Before joining GTSC's Homeland Security Today staff, she was an editor and contributor for Jane's, and a columnist and managing editor for security and counter-terror publications.

