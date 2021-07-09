France Tests Laser-Powered Anti-Drone System for 2024 Olympics

The French military used a laser-powered cannon on Wednesday to destroy a drone in a test of technology that the government hopes will be used to protect the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Armed Forces Ministry said the test, conducted near the Atlantic coast in southwestern France, was a first for Europe, adding that the United States and Israel were also working on similar “Star Wars”-inspired weapons.

France plans to use the system, developed by local startup firm Cilas with public funds, to protect military bases and nuclear plants, as well as major events, against small low-flying drones that can escape radar detection.

