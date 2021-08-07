Frontex Launches Recruitment Drive for Border and Coast Guard Standing Corps

Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, has launched a new recruitment for entry-level positions in the European Border and Coast Guard standing corps, EU’s first uniformed service.

The agency is looking for candidates who are interested in starting their career as Frontex border and coast guards. The future officers do not necessarily need prior law enforcement experience as they will undergo 12 months of training organized by Frontex.

The standing corps officers will perform basic border management functions, such as border checks and patrols, identity and document checks, registration of migrants, and countering cross-border crime.

The standing corps is composed of Frontex and EU Member States’ officers who support national authorities facing challenges at their external border. Frontex border guards work under the command of national authorities of the country they are deployed in. They can work at the borders of EU Member States, but also in non-EU countries that signed a Status Agreement with the European Commission, such as Albania, Montenegro or Serbia. They currently support operations in Italy, Greece, Spain, the Western Balkans, Lithuania and Latvia, but they are also present at border crossing points and airports.

The future standing corps officers will start their one-year training in January 2022. The agency plans to recruit about 200 basic-level and around 100 intermediate-level officers by 2022.

See the open positions at Frontex

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)