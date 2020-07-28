Germany to Make COVID-19 Tests Mandatory for Some Arrivals

The German government will make coronavirus tests compulsory for people arriving in the country from high-risk areas from next week.

The government had said over the weekend that it was examining the legality of making testing mandatory, and whether it went against people’s rights.

On Monday (27 July) evening, federal health minister Jens Spahn said that he would order compulsory testing for travelers returning from risk areas. The regulation should come into force next week and the tests will be free of charge.

