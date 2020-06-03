Qatar Airways photo

Greece Suspends Qatar Flights as Passengers Test Positive

Greece on Tuesday suspended flights to and from Qatar after 12 passengers on a plane from Doha tested positive for the coronavirus. They were on a flight carrying 91 people from Doha to Athens that landed on Monday. 

Tests were carried out for the coronavirus and the passengers were taken to a quarantine hotel. Those who tested positive will be in quarantine for 14 days, and those who tested negative will remain in quarantine for seven days.

The passengers found to have the virus were nine people from Pakistan with Greek residency papers, two Greeks traveling from Australia and a member of a Greek-Japanese family. The suspension will be in place until June 15.

