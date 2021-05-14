Heathrow Airport photo

Heathrow Airport Considering Diverting Passengers to Ease Border Congestion

Heathrow Airport is considering contingency plans to divert aircraft to other U.K. airports or EU hubs if queues at the border become too long.

The airport has seen queues of up to six hours at the border over the last few months as the number of checks and paperwork for U.K. arrivals increased.

The airport’s chief operating officer has previously warned passengers could be held on planes to prevent crowding. This would take measures a step further as a potential last resort.

Read the full story at the BBC

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Airport & Aviation Security

Go to Top
X