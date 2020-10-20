Heathrow Airport Launches Rapid Result Coronavirus Test for Passengers

Passengers flying from London Heathrow Airport to Italy and Hong Kong will now be able to get a coronavirus test at the airport with results in just one hour. Both countries require travelers from the U.K. to provide a negative test result on arrival.
From October 20, people flying to the two destinations will be able to book a private test online for £80. The ‘LAMP’ tests will be carried out at Terminals 2 and 5 – and can be processed quickly as they do not require samples to be sent off to a laboratory.
Airport bosses say they will expand to antigen testing in the coming weeks, but did not reveal if other countries would be added to the scheme.