Heathrow Airport Trials New COVID-19 Screening Technologies and Calls for International Standard

Heathrow Airport CEO, John Holland-Kaye has announced that the airport is to trial technologies and processes which could form the basis of a Common International Standard for health screening at all global airports. The aim of the collective measures being tested is to reduce the risk of contracting or transmitting COVID-19 while traveling.

The package of measures that will need to be adopted will consist of tried and tested processes and technology as well as innovations new to the airport environment. Concepts under review as part of the Heathrow trials include: UV sanitation, which could be used to quickly and efficiently sanitize security trays; facial recognition thermal screening technology to accurately track body temperature; and contact-free security screening equipment to reduce person-to-person contact.

Before any new measures are rolled out across the airport, they will be reviewed against Heathrow’s tests to ensure that they are medically grounded, build consumer confidence and practical for airports to deliver.

The first of these trials will be a temperature screening technology which uses camera detection systems capable of monitoring the temperatures of people moving through the airport. These passenger-facing trials will first be conducted in the airport’s immigration halls. If successful, the equipment will then be rolled out to departures, connections and colleague search areas. The trials will begin this May.

Holland-Kaye said that as it is an international hub airport, Heathrow will need to follow an international standard and is already required to carry out temperature checks by some other countries. Temperature screening was introduced following previous outbreaks of SARS and Ebola, with some countries using thermal checks as a control measure against COVID-19.

“Aviation is the cornerstone of the UK economy, and to restart the economy, the government needs to help restart aviation,” said Holland-Kaye. “The UK has the world’s third largest aviation sector offering the platform for the government to take a lead in agreeing a Common International Standard for aviation health with our main trading partners. This Standard is key to minimizing transmission of COVID-19 across borders, and the technology we are trialing at Heathrow could be part of the solution.”

