Help Improve the UAS Waiver/Exemption Process

Researchers at independent, nonpartisan organizations Catalyst-Go and the Eno Center for Transportation are working on a research project to complement the Drone Advisory Committee (DAC) survey on UAS regulations.

They want to hear from people who have applied for a Part 107 or Section 44807 waiver or exemption. As part of their research, they are conducting a short confidential survey to learn more about peoples’ experiences with these processes.

Even if you did not successfully obtain a waiver or exemption, your responses will help understand the process and its outcomes. Your response must be received by January 31, 2019.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/R8PTFWT

