Homeland Security Today Welcomes Former TSA Deputy Administrator Holly Canevari to Editorial Board

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

WASHINGTON – The Government Technology & Services Coalition’s (GTSC) Homeland Security Today this morning welcomed to the Editorial Board former Deputy Administrator of the Transportation Security Administration, Holly Canevari. 

“There is no better way to understand  the security needs of the nation’s transportation sector than the input of someone like Holly Canevari. Her experience and understanding of the transportation security enterprise is deep, and her history of success and collaboration are exactly what our community continually needs.  We are thrilled to welcome her wisdom and experience on our Editorial Board,” said Kristina Tanasichuk, CEO & Founder of GTSC.  

Holly Canevari, the former Deputy Administrator of TSA, most recently oversaw the day-to-day operations of the Administration, with particular focus on aviation and surface transportation security. Previously, she was the agency’s Chief of Staff, appointed in March 2021.  

Before joining TSA, Canevari focused on national security customers in the private sector. Canevari first joined DHS in 2010 as a Senior Advisor to the then-Assistant Secretary for Policy, focusing on major initiatives including resilience and screening. From 2012 to 2017, she served as the Chief of Staff for the Office of Strategy, Policy and Plans. Canevari implemented a strategic realignment of activities and coordinated and collaborated on complex policy issues across DHS. 

 Prior to her time at DHS Policy, Canevari was a senior professional staff member on the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security for Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), where she was responsible for management and oversight issues. She also served as a senior staff member for former Congresswoman Jane Harman (D-Calif.), where she focused on port security, information sharing and aviation security. Canevari was instrumental in the development and passage of the SAFE Port Act of 2006, which improved maritime and cargo security through enhanced layered defenses. 

Early in her career, Canevari served on the staff of Congressman John Larson (D-Conn.). Canevari has a Bachelor of Arts from Boston College and a Master of Arts from Johns Hopkins University.   

At Homeland Security Today, Canevari joins a number of distinguished columnists and colleagues including former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff, former Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke, former FEMA Administrator Brock Long, and Francis X. Taylor, former head of Intelligence & Analysis for DHS, among other distinguished leaders. 

