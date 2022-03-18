House Committee Calls for Regular Updates on 5G and Aviation

Chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Peter DeFazio (D-OR), Ranking Member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Sam Graves (R-MO), Chair of the Subcommittee on Aviation Rick Larsen (D-WA), Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Aviation Garret Graves (R-LA), and 25 of their colleagues on the Aviation Subcommittee have asked the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to provide bimonthly updates on the agency’s ongoing 5G efforts and progress.

In the letter, the members wrote: “It is critical that the concerns of all parties involved be taken seriously and the sharing of critical safety data be prioritized. Additionally, early and open lines of communication with all involved parties must be strengthened in order to adapt to a rapidly changing environment and ensure all voices are heard.”

They continued: “While we are supportive of the January 18, 2022, agreement reached between Verizon, AT&T, and the Biden Administration on 5G safety mitigations and deployment, many challenges and questions require further examination before this issue is resolved. Given the tremendous economic and safety ramifications of this ongoing issue, including the potential expiration of certain aviation safety mitigations, we respectfully request that the FAA provide briefings every other month to Members of the Subcommittee on Aviation, beginning in April 2022, to keep them informed of the FAA’s ongoing 5G efforts and progress. These bimonthly briefings will help enable the Subcommittee’s continued oversight of this crucial issue.”

Read the full letter at the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure