House Passes Bill Requiring Translations of TSA Materials

Representative Dina Titus of Nevada’s First Congressional District celebrated passage of the TRANSLATE Act (H.R. 5574) through the U.S. House of Representatives – a bill she introduced to make air travel easier for non-English speakers, international travelers, and people with vision or hearing impairments.

The TSA Reaching Across Nationalities, Societies, and Languages to Advance Traveler Education Act or TRANSLATE Act, will make traveling easier for visitors from around the world who may not be familiar with TSA protocols. Understanding what is expected of you at the airport enhances security and takes the stress out of the checkpoint screening procedures that many of us consider second nature.

The TRANSLATE Act requires TSA to make its signs, announcements, webpages, and the like available in languages that are spoken by the travelers and communities that major airports serve each day. This legislation will help improve the travel experience for diverse communities as well as international visitors and their families.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 66 million individuals living in the United States over the age of five speak a language other than English at home.

