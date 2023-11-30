How AI can Boost Airport Security

Advances in artificial intelligence could help alleviate bottlenecks within increasingly capacity-constrained terminal security. What do industry experts believe will be the most important benefits, and what challenges lie ahead? Alex Grant recently examined five key applications in a feature first published in the September 2023 issue of Passenger Terminal World magazine.

Demand for air travel is booming as the world’s economies recover from the disruption of Covid-19. The ICAO Council predicts that passenger volumes will return to pre-pandemic levels during 2023 and the industry is optimistic about further growth. According to IATA, annual demand is set to double to eight billion passengers in 2040 from four billion in 2019, putting pressure on already strained airport capacity.

AI-based solutions could become a useful asset for easing those pressures, and investment is ramping up as developers explore potentially lucrative commercial applications. Financial services firm UBS recently noted that AI has become one of the technology sector’s fastest-growing segments, adding that investors have recognized that today’s hype isn’t a ‘bubble’ and projecting that the industry will grow from US$28bn (€22bn) in 2022, to US$300bn (€236bn) in 2027.

