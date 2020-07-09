HSTodayShoutOut to TSA Teams at Burbank, Santa Barbara, San Luis County, Santa Maria Airports

TSA officers around the country continued to work during the outbreak of the coronavirus to ensure that those who needed to travel were able to do so safely and securely. The number of people screened by TSA nationwide in mid-April was just 5% of the prior year’s volumes, but has steadily increased since that time. Passenger volumes currently stand at 25% of last year’s totals. Despite the challenges, TSA remained focused on its mission of putting the security of the traveling public first.

TSA Federal Security Director Anita Minaei, who oversees security operations at four California airports including Hollywood Burbank Airport, Santa Barbara Municipal Airport, San Luis County Regional Airport and Santa Maria Public Airport, is especially appreciative of her approximately 250 security officers and their dedication during this time, despite the risk to themselves and their families. Huge #HSTodayShoutOut to the TSA California teams!

PREVIOUS HONOREES

FEMA Region III

Over 250 FEMA employees have staffed the FEMA Region III Regional Response Coordination Center since the president declared a National Emergency in mid-March. FEMA Region III has had staff and Emergency Support Function partners working in person and remotely to promote social distancing. Despite this, staff have been able to effectively coordinate and synchronize their actions across the five states and Washington, D.C., that make up FEMA Region III.

Want to give your team a shout-out for their hard work? Send editor@hstoday.us a photo and description and we’ll post a huge thanks here and in our newsletters!

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)