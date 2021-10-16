65.6 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, October 16, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasAirport & Aviation Security
Subject Matter AreasAirport & Aviation SecurityTransportation Security

IATA Launches CEIV Lithium Battery Certification Program

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has launched a new industry certification program— Center of Excellence for Independent Validators Lithium Battery - to improve the safe handling and transport of lithium batteries across the supply chain.

By Homeland Security Today

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has launched a new industry certification program— Center of Excellence for Independent Validators Lithium Battery – to improve the safe handling and transport of lithium batteries across the supply chain.

“Lithium batteries are critical power sources for many consumer goods on which we all rely. And it is vital that we can ship them safely by air either with finished products or as components in global supply chains. That’s why we developed the CEIV Lithium Battery certification. It gives shippers and airlines assurance that certified logistic companies operate to the highest safety and security standards when shipping lithium batteries,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

Shipments of lithium batteries (alone or with finished products) must comply with well-established global safety standards for how they are manufactured, tested, packed, marked, labeled, and documented. These requirements are a key element of the IATA Lithium Battery Shipping Regulations (LBSR) and of the IATA Dangerous Goods Regulations (DGR) which combine regulatory and operational input from industry and government experts.

CEVA Logistics is the first CEIV Lithium Battery certification for its operations at Hong Kong International Airport and at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, following an extensive period of piloting.

“We congratulate CEVA Logistics in becoming the first logistics company to achieve CEIV Lithium Battery certification. From cargo handlers, ground handling companies, freight forwarders and shipping companies, the more stakeholders along the value chain who participate in CEIV Lithium Battery, the stronger and more effective it will be for the industry. Ultimately, we all want to see a network of CEIV Lithium Battery trade lanes with participants certified at origin, destination and in transit points,” said Walsh.

“Our automotive, healthcare and technology customers appreciate our ability to seamlessly deliver responsive logistics solutions no matter the destination or cargo type, like lithium-ion batteries. This new certification gives customers even more confidence in our ability to safely and reliably transport their lithium-ion batteries,” said Peter Penseel, COO of air freight for CEVA Logistics.

CEIV Lithium Battery is the latest CEIV certification by IATA. It follows in the footsteps of similar certifications for handling pharmaceutical products, perishable goods and live animals.

Read more at IATA

Previous articleFormer Boeing Pilot Indicted for Fraud Over 737 MAX Issues Which Contributed to Fatal Crashes
Next articleIDEMIA and Oakland International Airport Partner to Provide Identity Verification for Departing Travelers
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.