IATA Launches Free Interactive COVID-19 Map for Travelers

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has introduced a free online interactive world map to provide travelers with the latest COVID-19 entry regulations by country. The map relies on IATA’s Timatic database which contains comprehensive information on documentation required for international travel. To keep pace with the dynamic situation with respect to COVID-19, Timatic is updated more than 200 times per day to provide accurate travel restrictions specific to the current pandemic, based on one’s citizenship and country of residence.

Timatic gathers travel regulations for more than 220 countries from 1,700 government sources, namely, officials from immigration departments, ministries of foreign affairs, Civil Aviation Authorities and ministries of health. Access to the interactive map and the IATA Travel Centre is free for travelers, there are more Timatic solutions that are regularly used by consulting firms, airports, ground handlers, travel agents, media organizations and airlines.

In a recent survey commissioned by IATA regarding concerns people had about air travel post-crisis, more than 80% of travelers said they are as concerned about potential quarantine restrictions as they are about actually catching the virus during travel.

The Timatic COVID-19 Alerts service was also launched this week to offer subscribers real-time notifications for all travel updates related to the pandemic.

View IATA’s COVID-19 map here

