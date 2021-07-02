IATA Launches Self Registration Portal for Travel Pass Lab Network

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has launched a self-registration portal to make it easier for COVID-19 testing labs to join the IATA Travel Pass Lab Network.

IATA’s Lab Network provides a list of eligible lab locations around the globe so that travelers can easily find a location for a COVID-19 test prior to travel. The newly launched portal provides a one-stop-shop for labs to self-register to be included in the Network.

Labs wishing to join the IATA Lab Network should confirm that they meet the eligibility criteria and register through the new Self Registration Portal. Before they are included in the IATA Travel Pass, IATA will validate the information and contact labs directly to finalize their registration. The IATA Lab Network is free for labs to join.

“COVID-19 testing will be critical to a prolonged recovery to international travel for the foreseeable future. One aim of the IATA Travel Pass is to make it as easy as possible for travelers to find eligible labs that meet the specific requirements of their journeys. Already IATA Travel Pass has an extensive network of labs which is rapidly expanding as more airlines use the IATA Travel Pass. The IATA Lab Network Self Registration Portal will make it easier for more labs to join so that we are ready to reliably meet the requirements of governments as more people return to the skies,” said Nick Careen, IATA’s Senior Vice President for Operations, Safety and Security.

Once labs have joined the IATA Travel Pass Lab network, passengers will be able to use the lab for COVID-19 testing prior to travel, and securely upload test results in IATA Travel Pass. This information is then checked against the IATA Timatic global registry of national health and entry requirements, to produce an “OK to Travel” status.

IATA Travel Pass Lab Network is a key element of IATA Travel Pass, a mobile app that helps travelers to store and manage their verified certifications for COVID-19 tests or vaccinations. Over 70 airlines are already either trialling or committed to testing IATA Travel Pass.

Clinics, hospitals, laboratories and analysis centers that can perform the following activities in relation to COVID-19 tests are eligible for the IATA Lab Network:

Sample collection site: Location where a traveler can go to leave a biological sample that can be subject to COVID-19 detection analysis according to the type of tests required to travel to a specific destination.

Analysis laboratory or laboratory: Facility that can analyze the samples taken in the sample collection center to determine whether the traveler is COVID-19 positive or not.

Issuing site: Laboratory, clinic or admin location that can issue a digital COVID-19 certificate based on the test results.

Find out more and register at IATA

