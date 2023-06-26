ICAO Says DPRK Missile Launches Pose a ‘Serious Risk’ to Civil Aviation

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council has condemned recent missile launches by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), noting that they “pose a serious risk to international civil aviation”, and “a complete disregard of the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions.”

The decision was arrived at last week during the Council’s 229th Session, subsequent to a report on the topic presented by ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar, and an update from ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano.

The report and update followed upon a letter from President Sciacchitano to the Director-General of the DPRK’s National Aviation Administration on May 30 of this year, wherein he specifically addressed the country’s intention to launch a military reconnaissance satellite using ballistic missile technology between May 30 and June 11. That letter had received no response.

In addition to condemning the launches, the ICAO Council also reaffirmed the importance of the Chicago Convention in providing the legal and operational framework for a global civil aviation safety system based on mutual trust and recognition, and recalled Assembly Resolution A41-3 (October 2022) which urgently called upon the DPRK to comply with its international civil aviation obligations under the Chicago Convention.

