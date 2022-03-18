49.4 F
ICAO Warns of DPRK Missile Risks to Aviation

By Homeland Security Today

In light of its continued missile testing in international airspace, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council has again urged the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to act in accordance with the Convention on International Civil Aviation – known as the Chicago Convention – and comply with applicable ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices.

As an ICAO Member State, the DPRK is expected to notify adjacent countries of any activity or incident arising from its territory which may pose risks to nearby civil aviation routes or operations. This would include matters such as volcanic ash clouds from local eruptions, or aerial testing which may affect civil aviation.

The ICAO Governing Body reiterated its concern after recent episodes involving unannounced missile launches which pose a serious risk to international civil aviation. ICAO adds that the tests are also in defiance of United Nations Security Council Resolutions 1718, 2270 and 2321.

The ICAO Council has also requested the Secretariat to continue to actively monitor the situation.

Read the statement at ICAO

