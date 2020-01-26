Investigation Underway to Determine Cause of California Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, 8 Others

Multiple federal agencies will join California officials in trying to determine why a helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, his oldest daughter and seven other people slammed into a hillside near Malibu, killing everyone aboard.

During an afternoon press conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced that nine people were on the helicopter following initial reports of five people.

A crowd of about 200 gathered about a mile from the crash site, where smoking ruins were visible on the brushy hillside. Conversation was drowned out by the din of news choppers above.

