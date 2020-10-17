Ireland Plans to Replace Quarantine with Tests at Airports

Ireland plans to introduce coronavirus testing at airports as part of a possible alternative to quarantine for some arriving passengers, although it is not clear when the capacity will be ready, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said on Sunday.

Airlines Ryanair and Aer Lingus have heavily criticized the government for imposing some of the strictest travel restrictions in Europe, with 14-day quarantines advised for almost all incoming travelers.

Under an EU system to be signed off next week, travelers from regions with extremely low levels of the virus will be placed in a “green” category and allowed to travel without restriction, but very few regions in Europe now qualify. Other regions would be listed as “amber” or “red” with governments to impose restrictions.

