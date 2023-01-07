48.6 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, January 7, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasAirport & Aviation Security

Israeli Missile Attack Hits Damascus Airport in Syria

By Homeland Security Today
(Pascal Meier / Unsplash)

Israel’s military fired missiles toward the international airport of Syria’s capital early Monday, putting it out of service and killing two soldiers and wounding two others, the Syrian army said.

The attack, which occurred shortly after midnight Sunday, was the second in seven months to put the Damascus International Airport out of commission. It caused material damage in a nearby area, the army said, without giving further details.

Syria’s Ministry of Transport said work to repair the damage began immediately and later Monday, some flights resumed while work in other parts of the airport continued.

Read the full story at AP News

Previous articleCBP Reveals Details of Operation Allies Welcome
Next articleDHS Awards $18.7 Million Contract to MSU for UAS Research, Testing and Evaluation
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals