Istanbul Airport is First to Achieve ACI Airport Health Accreditation

Airports Council International (ACI) World and ACI EUROPE have announced that Istanbul Airport (iGA) is the first airport to be accredited through its new Airport Health Accreditation program.

ACI’s Airport Health Accreditation program assists airports by assessing new health measures and procedures introduced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organization Council Aviation Recovery Task Force recommendations and in alignment with the joint European Aviation Health Safety Protocol and ACI EUROPE’s Guidelines for a Healthy Passenger Experience at Airports.

Topics covered by the accreditation include cleaning and disinfection, physical distancing (where feasible and practical), staff protection, physical layout, passenger communications and passenger facilities.

iGA first received the Airport Pandemic Certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of Turkey. Soon after, it signed the ‘COVID-19 Aviation Health Safety Protocol’ published by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). Now, it has received the first ACI Airport Health Accreditation certificate.

