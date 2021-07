James Kallstrom, the FBI agent who ran the criminal investigation into the mid air explosion of TWA Flight 800, has died.

He was 78.

As assistant FBI Director in Charge of the New York office, Kallstrom led an exhaustive investigation into the July 1996 disaster, which ultimately ruled out a bomb, missile, or sabotage.

Read more at ABC 7 NY

