Japan to Ban Unauthorized Drone Flights Over U.S. Military Sites

Japan will ban drone flights over 15 U.S. military facilities in the country including its major bases without prior permission from authorities, as a measure against potential terrorist acts, the Japanese Defense Ministry said.

The 15 sites include Yokota Air Base in the suburbs of Tokyo and the U.S. Marines’ Camp Schwab on the southern island of Okinawa.

The restrictions based on a law enacted last year will be implemented on September 6 following a notice period, but they have triggered concerns from media organizations over potential disruption to news-gathering activities.

