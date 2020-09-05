LAX Airport Police K9 Arco Passes

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) has announced the sad passing of Airport Police Division K9 Arco.

Eight-year-old Arco was a Belgian Malinois, born in the Czech Republic. He started working at LAX in 2014 and was paired up with APD Officer Garzon. Prior to working at LAX, Arco served in the U.S. Army, where he was trained to detect explosives and to locate and apprehend suspects, as well as protect police officers.

Officer Garzon paid tribute to the canine hero. “Arco spent his life serving. He served our country, he served the traveling public at LAX, and he served the local community. Arco was all business when at work, always on alert. His strong presence made people feel safe. We spent countless hours together…our bond was more than just a regular human-dog bond…he was my partner…I trusted him and he trusted me. He was also a greatly loved member of our family. At home, he enjoyed jumping in the pool, playing fetch, and hiking. He will be missed, but he will never be forgotten. Thank you for your service, Arco.”

Homeland Security Today sends condolences to Officer Garzon and thanks Arco for his long service.

