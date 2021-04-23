LAX Offers One-Hour PCR Test

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) now offers COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests with results guaranteed in less than an hour with the addition of a new testing option at the Tom Bradley International Terminal. These tests are in addition to PCR tests being offered for sale at several locations throughout the airport (with results in either 3-5 hours or within 24 hours, depending on location) and rapid antigen tests at the airport’s innovative on-site laboratory.

“We continue to see a strong demand for fast and accurate COVID-19 testing at LAX, which is helping passengers travel safely and opening up more destinations to them,” said Justin Erbacci, Chief Executive Officer, Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA). “By adding a one-hour rapid PCR test, LAX once again is leading the way in airport innovation and guest service, and providing travelers with access to dependable and accurate rapid testing solutions that meet their timing needs.”

The new test, developed by Visby, will be available at the Tom Bradley International Terminal testing location, at ticket counters C01-C05 on the Upper/Departures Level from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. This rapid PCR test is accepted by the State of Hawaii along with a number of international destinations that require a negative result for travel. The cost for these tests, which are among the fastest available for a PCR test, is $199.

The COVID-19 lab that opened across from Terminal 6 in late December continues to offer PCR nasal swab tests with results available in 3-5 hours. That lab also processes samples collected at the Terminal 2 and Tom Bradley International Terminal locations, with results returned in less than 24 hours. Those tests are $125. The nasal-swab antigen tests, which are available only at Terminal 6, cost $80 and have results available in just 30-60 minutes.

Customers are responsible for knowing the type of test results that are acceptable for their destination or purpose for testing.

The on-site testing program at LAX has constantly evolved, with test results moving from 24-48 hours during the interim testing solution in November, to as little as 30 minutes today.

LAWA is committed to continued iteration during the pilot program, which is led by LAWA in partnership with SG Blocks, a designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures; Clarity Lab Solutions, a laboratory for healthcare professionals nationwide; and Grimshaw Architects, a global design practice engaged in architecture, master planning and industrial design. The on-site laboratory structure was constructed from modular shipping containers and is custom designed specifically for the LAX location on the Lower/Arrivals Level across from Terminal 6. The facility includes a certified lab, shade coverings outside and floor markers to ensure physical separation during queuing.

The airport does not receive test results or personal information from customers.

