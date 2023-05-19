LAX Opens New Security Badge Office for Nearly 50,000 Airport Employees

Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) has announced the opening of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)’s new Security Badge Office.

As the entity that oversees the security accreditation for nearly 50,000 badged airport employees, the Security Badge Office ensures that personnel have been thoroughly vetted and documented. This undertaking occurs continually during a badged employee’s term of service. Each day, the Security Badge Office processes approximately 400 badge applications, which translates to about 2,000 per week.

At roughly 26,400 square feet, the reimagined Security Badge Office increases the team’s capacity to assist guests and complete their day-to-day tasks with 20 customer service stations, over 65 open-space staff cubicles, 12 individual offices, a conference room and a large training room.

“LAX’s Security Badge Office is one of the most active hubs on our campus, serving nearly 50,000 individuals. The office’s design and new location ensure that employees and users can easily access the site and find comfort and efficiency once they arrive,” said Justin Erbacci, Chief Executive Officer, LAWA. “Like all of our transformational projects, it is the hard work and dedication from a diverse team – many of whom are from our valuable local workforce – that makes our vision possible. We are thankful to our design-build partner, Swinerton, and the entire LAWA team that brought this project to life.”

Formerly located at the western edge of LAX, this new Security Badge Office is centrally situated, with plenty of transit options including a future People Mover train stop, significantly improving accessibility. This new site also hosts the CBP Seals Team and is the headquarters of LAWA’s commuteLAX program.

Read more at LAWA