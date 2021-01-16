(TSA)

Lehigh Valley International Airport TSO Passes After Contracting COVID-19

The Transportation Security Administration(TSA) has announced the loss of Lehigh Valley International Airport TSA Officer Frederic Klein, Jr., who passed away on January 14,  after contracting COVID-19. He was 56-years-old.

Klein joined TSA in May 2006. During his 14-year tenure at TSA, he served as both a TSA officer and as a behavior detection officer. Prior to joining TSA, Klein served in the U.S. military and deployed to Iraq. He also served as a corrections officer with the New York City Department of Correction.

His friends and colleagues in Allentown join others across the country in mourning his loss. Klein’s colleagues describe him as dependable and committed to the TSA mission. He is the 14th TSA employee to pass away after contracting COVID-19, and he will be fondly remembered.

Read the statement at TSA

Homeland Security Today offers condolences to Officer Klein’s family, friends and colleagues, and recognizes his long and expert service keeping the United States and its citizens safe.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Airport & Aviation Security

Go to Top
X
X