Lehigh Valley International Airport TSO Passes After Contracting COVID-19

The Transportation Security Administration(TSA) has announced the loss of Lehigh Valley International Airport TSA Officer Frederic Klein, Jr., who passed away on January 14, after contracting COVID-19. He was 56-years-old.

Klein joined TSA in May 2006. During his 14-year tenure at TSA, he served as both a TSA officer and as a behavior detection officer. Prior to joining TSA, Klein served in the U.S. military and deployed to Iraq. He also served as a corrections officer with the New York City Department of Correction.

His friends and colleagues in Allentown join others across the country in mourning his loss. Klein’s colleagues describe him as dependable and committed to the TSA mission. He is the 14th TSA employee to pass away after contracting COVID-19, and he will be fondly remembered.

Homeland Security Today offers condolences to Officer Klein’s family, friends and colleagues, and recognizes his long and expert service keeping the United States and its citizens safe.

