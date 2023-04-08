London City Becomes First Major U.K. Airport to Deploy Next Generation Security Scanners

London City Airport has become the first major airport in the U.K. to deploy next generation security scanners for all passengers, enabling travelers to pass through security without removing laptops and liquids from their hand luggage.

Teesside International Airport in Northern England is also using the technology.

Passengers flying from the central London airport for the Easter getaway will be the first in London to benefit from the new guidelines. They no longer have to restrict toiletries and liquids to 100ml bottles and can leave laptops, tablets and mobile phones in their bag, as they pass through streamlined security screening. Bottles with a capacity of 2 liters are also now permitted at London City Airport.

The introduction follows successful trials last year and positive feedback from passengers. London City expects travel to continue to rebound this year and is preparing to welcome close to 4 million passengers in 2023.

The CT scanners, provided by Leidos, are intended to both enhance security at checkpoints and provide a better travel experience for passengers.

As part of the Department for Transport’s next generation security checkpoint, all U.K. airports must upgrade to the new system by June 2024. The CT technology is already in use in airports internationally, such as the United States.

As not all airports are introducing the new security technology at the same rate, the British government advises passengers to check security requirements with their airline or airport before traveling, as 100mL liquid containers and 1 liter transparent bags may still be required.

