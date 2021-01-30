Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport Implements Biometric Exit

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Aerostar have announced the implementation of a Biometric Exit process at the Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport (SJU). Copa Airlines is the first international airline to collaborate with CBP and Aerostar to advance this important initiative at SJU.

Biometric Exit is an enhanced international departure process that uses facial biometrics to automate the manual document checks that are already required for departure from airports and seaports in the United States. The technology provides travelers with a touchless process that further secures and streamlines international departures.

“As an agency, we are always working on innovative solutions to facilitate travel while also fulfilling our border security mission. Biometric facial comparison, both at entry and departure points, provides a touchless identity verification process that enhances security and improves efficiency, protecting not only travelers, but airline and airport employees as well as our own CBP Officers,” said San Juan Field Office Director of Field Operations Gregory Alvarez.

Biometric Exit is currently deployed at 27 airports in the United States.

To date, more than 61 million travelers have participated in the secure, seamless, and touchless experience of the biometric facial comparison process at air, land and sea ports of entry.

Biometric Exit only uses the biometric facial comparison process at a time and place where travelers are already required by law to verify their identity by presenting a travel document. When travelers depart from SJU on international Copa Airlines flights, they will pause for a photo at the departure gate. CBP’s Biometric Exit process will compare the new photo of the traveler to a small gallery of high-quality images that the traveler has already provided to the U.S. Government, such as passport and visa photos.

Biometric Exit pairs one of the industry’s highest ranked facial comparison algorithms (as assessed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology) with trained CBP Officers who are skilled at verifying the authenticity of travel documents. If a traveler cannot be matched to a photo on record through Biometric Exit, the traveler will proceed through the traditional inspection process consistent with existing requirements for departure from the United States.

Travelers who wish to opt out of the new biometric process may notify an airline official or a CBP officer as they approach the departure gate. These travelers will be required to present a valid travel document for inspection by the gate agent and they will be processed consistent with existing requirements for departure from the United States.

