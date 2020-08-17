Metropolitan Police photo

Man Arrested at London-Gatwick Airport for Terrorism Offenses

Officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command in London, U.K., have arrested a man on suspicion of possession of material likely to be useful to a terrorist, contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

They arrested the 25-year-old at Gatwick Airport at approximately 04.00hrs on Monday, August 17, after he arrived on a flight from Turkey.

The man – arrested under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act – has been taken into custody at a central London police station, where he remains.

Officers are searching an address in north London as part of the ongoing investigation.

Read the statement at the Metropolitan Police

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Airport & Aviation Security

Go to Top
X
X