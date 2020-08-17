Man Arrested at London-Gatwick Airport for Terrorism Offenses

Officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command in London, U.K., have arrested a man on suspicion of possession of material likely to be useful to a terrorist, contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

They arrested the 25-year-old at Gatwick Airport at approximately 04.00hrs on Monday, August 17, after he arrived on a flight from Turkey.

The man – arrested under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act – has been taken into custody at a central London police station, where he remains.

Officers are searching an address in north London as part of the ongoing investigation.

Read the statement at the Metropolitan Police

