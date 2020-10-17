(London Stansted Airport)

Man Arrested on Terrorism Charges at London Stansted Airport

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command have arrested a 22 year old man on suspicion of encouraging terrorism and dissemination of terrorist publications.

They arrested the man at London Stansted Airport on October 12 and he was taken into custody at a central London police station. He was subsequently further arrested on October 14 on suspicion of collection of information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

The man is detained and being questioned until October 19, when police will either charge, release or request a detention extension.

Read the announcement at the Metropolitan Police

