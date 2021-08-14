Man Jailed After Attempting to Smuggle Stun Gun Through U.K. Airport

A Glasgow man has been jailed for five years for smuggling a potentially deadly stun gun into the U.K., following a National Crime Agency and Police Scotland investigation.

Officers from the joint Organised Crime Partnership unit investigated following the seizure of one weapon, which had been disguised as a torch, at Stansted Airport on February 22, 2020. The device was found during checks on incoming freight by Border Force, with the package destined for Yai Kain Cheung’s home address at Bishopsgate Gardens, Springburn, Glasgow.

On April 7, 2020, NCA and Police Scotland investigators raided the 54-year-old’s property and arrested him on suspicion of importing firearms. During a search of his home two further stun devices were found.

When questioned, Cheung admitted purchasing three stun devices, all of them prohibited under the Firearms Act 1968. Cheung pleaded not guilty to the possession charge for two of the devices. This was accepted by the court.

However, he pleaded guilty to purchasing the firearm seized at Stansted Airport, for which he was jailed for five years at the High Court in Glasgow on August 6. He also pleaded guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm (due to previous convictions),for which he was jailed for two years. Both sentences are to run concurrently.

NCA Operations Manager Rob Miles, of the Organised Crime Partnership (Scotland), said: “Although this item looked innocuous, it was highly dangerous and could have caused serious injury or death. Seizures like this show that the importation of firearms into the UK is a known threat we are actively targeting.

“Keeping these sorts of weapons out of the hands of criminals like Cheung is a priority for the Organised Crime Partnership, and we’re determined to do all we can with our partners to disrupt that supply line and protect the public.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Stuart Houston, Police Scotland’s Head of Organised Crime, said: “Police Scotland is committed to disrupting those involved in serious and organized crime in Scotland and this investigation and subsequent conviction is a clear message that the illegal acquisition and possession of firearms will not be tolerated in Scotland and any such crime will be thoroughly investigated.

“This operation was mounted to ensure the removal of such dangerous weapons and demonstrates the key partnership work that is undertaken on a daily basis by Police Scotland with other law enforcement agencies including the National Crime Agency to protect Scotland’s communities.”

Border Force Central Region Deputy Director Martin Hendy said: “The sentence handed down last week is the result of hard work and dedication from Border Force and the National Crime Agency to secure the U.K.’s borders, and sends a clear warning to anyone considering attempting to smuggle dangerous weapons into the country that we remain vigilant and prepared.”

Read the announcement at the National Crime Agency

