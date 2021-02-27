Man Jailed After Shining Laser at Police Helicopter

A man who shone a laser into the eyes of a police helicopter pilot has been described as an “idiot” and a “liar” by a judge. Benjamin Fort told police he thought the aircraft above Keighley in West Yorkshire was a UFO in an attempt to explain his actions. The helicopter was taking part in a search for a missing woman at the time.

Judge Jonathan Rose jailed Fort for six months and told him he would have sent him to prison for longer if he could.

Prosecutor Paul Canfield told Bradford Crown Court how the pilot had closed his eyes as a reflex to the light and then manoeuvred the aircraft to protect himself and his colleague.

