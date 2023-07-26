83.5 F
Man Sentenced for Smuggling Meth Through Memphis International Airport

By Homeland Security Today
(Memphis International Airport)

Michael Jefferson, 45, of Memphis has been sentenced to 135 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute approximately 12 kilos of methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney Kevin R. Ritz for the Western District of Tennessee announced the sentence on July 25.

According to information presented in court, on March 26, 2022, officers with the Memphis Airport Police, detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Narcotics Division, and special agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were conducting routine drug searches at the Memphis International Airport when a drug detection dog gave a positive alert to the presence of narcotics inside luggage belonging to Jefferson. A search of the luggage revealed 12 kilos – or just over 26 pounds – of methamphetamine.  

Jefferson pled guilty to the offense. On July 20, 2023, U.S. District Judge Mark S. Norris sentenced Jefferson to 135 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Memphis Airport Police, the Shelby County Narcotics Division, and the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Louisville Division.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer Musselwhite and Michelle Kimbril-Parks prosecuted this case on the government’s behalf.

Read more at the Justice Department

