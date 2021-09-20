76.7 F
Man Who Breached Airport Security is Sentenced to Prison

A 51-year-old felon who breached a secured part of John Wayne Airport last month was sentenced to prison this week for crimes that left flights grounded and travelers stranded on the tarmac while he eluded capture for hours.

(John Wayne Airport)

Johnny Howard Hecker was sentenced to two years in prison on Monday, Sept. 13, immediately after pleading guilty to felony counts of theft with a prior conviction and vandalism, along with a misdemeanor count of trespassing at the airport, according to court records.

The plea was an offer made by the judge over the objections of prosecutors, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Read the full story at The Mercury News

