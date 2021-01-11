(Washington Dulles International Airport)

Members of Congress to Receive Increased Travel Security Following Capitol Riots

Security will be tightened for members of Congress while they travel after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol and harassed at least three lawmakers at airports for not supporting an effort to overturn election results.

The Washington Metropolitan Airports Authority and U.S. Air Marshals will increase security for congressional travel to and from Washington, according to a memo obtained by NBC News.

The memo asks members of Congress to consider submitting plans to law enforcement officials to “ensure an increased security posture” at Washington Dulles, Ronald Reagan National and Baltimore/Washington airports. Capitol Police will be stationed at the airports through the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

