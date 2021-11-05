Mexican National Charged with Possessing Firearms and Meth in Checked Luggage

A federal criminal complaint has been filed against a Mexican national after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport found firearms and methamphetamine in his luggage.

According to court documents, on October 29, 2021, Kevin Alan Aguilar-Moreno, 20, attempted to board a Delta Airlines flight from Minneapolis to Phoenix, checking two suitcases prior to boarding. TSA screening determined that Aguilar-Moreno’s luggage contained approximately one kilogram of methamphetamine; a FN, Model 509 9×19 pistol; a Rock Island Armory, 1911 A1-FS pistol; an AR-15 type firearm with no serial number; and 241 rounds of .223 ammunition, of which 39 were armor piercing ammunition. Law enforcement determined that the AR-15 type firearm is a privately made firearm. These firearms are commonly known as “ghost guns” because they do not have serial numbers, which makes them difficult for law enforcement to trace.

Aguilar-Moreno is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing firearms while illegally present in the United States. Aguilar-Moreno made his initial appearance on November 3 before Magistrate Judge Becky R. Thorson in U.S. District Court.

The case is the result of an investigation conducted by Homeland Security Investigations, TSA, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew S. Dunne is prosecuting the case.

