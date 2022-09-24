Miami Expands Pre-Scheduled TSA Screening Times

American Airlines passengers flying out of Miami International Airport can now schedule their Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint screening time from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. with MIA Reserve, a free reservation service.

During the six-month pilot program that began on September 15 with security technology firm Pangiam, software and consultancy company Copenhagen Optimization, secure identity platform CLEAR, and American Airlines, reserved screening times are available daily to American Airlines passengers at MIA’s TSA Checkpoint 4.

Reservations are limited and can be scheduled up to 72 hours before a flight. It is recommended that passengers reserve their spot early to secure their preferred appointment time. Appointments are available up to 60 minutes before domestic flights and up to 90 minutes before international flights. Previously, the service was only available from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

MIA Reserve is only available to general screening passengers to help provide a better screening experience for those without a trusted traveler program. All TSA PreCheck passengers flying American Airlines will continue to be screened at MIA’s TSA Checkpoint 1 to receive their PreCheck beneﬁts, such as not having to remove their shoes and electronics.

Read more at Miami International Airport