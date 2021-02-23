Miami International Airport CBP Officers Seize Cocaine in Sandals and Smuggled Internally

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Miami International Airport discovered an internal smuggler this week with two pounds of cocaine.

During a baggage inspection, CBP officers discovered a white powdery substance and a tiny drug balloon, or pellet, concealed within a pair of sandals. The items weighed approximately 1.3 pounds and field tested positive for cocaine.

Upon questioning, the Jamaican traveler admitted to swallowing cocaine and was taken to a local hospital for an X-ray examination. The X-ray showed the presence of foreign objects and the individual later passed 28 pellets testing positive for cocaine.

“Swallowing drugs is an extremely dangerous method of concealment and CBP officers are highly skilled at thwarting smuggling attempts,” said Miami International Airport Acting Port Director Robert Del Toro. “It’s important to deter this type of illegal activity which can be fatal if a pellet bursts.”

