Miami TSO Passes Away From Complications of COVID-19

The Transportation Security Administration has announced the passing of another member of the TSA family. Miami International Airport Supervisory TSA Officer Victor Chung passed away of complications of COVID-19 on April 19.

For more than 17 years, Victor dedicated his career to TSA and its aviation security mission. Victor was an integral member of the Miami team and he will not be forgotten by those who knew him.

Victor first joined the TSA family in September of 2002 after a career working in the Department of Agriculture. He served as a supervisor in Miami, where he oversaw the successful implementation of the passenger screening operations and later baggage operations, including the successful implementation of the airport’s first inline checked baggage system. Every day, he worked closely with his officers and TSA’s partners to ensure that TSA’s security mission was successfully carried out. Victor was known to his colleagues as a compassionate leader, always willing to support officers in need, whether financially or by donating his leave to others who were in need.

Homeland Security Today offers condolences to Victor’s family, friends and colleagues, and recognizes his long and expert service keeping the United States and its citizens safe.

